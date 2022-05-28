ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Get ready to kick off summer with all the baklava and Greek food you can eat at the annual St. Louis County Greekfest.

It’s taking place at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Memorial Day weekend celebration.

Keep in mind though they’re only offering curbside service.

They started taking online orders Monday, and people can drive up and pick up their food Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There’s a variety of plated dinners, appetizers, and desserts to choose from.

Diners can start picking up their orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday.