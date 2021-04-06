Greensfelder Park to expand by 156 acres in St. Louis County

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis County park will grow by 156 acres. St. Louis County expects to aquire land adjacent to Greensfelder Park this spring. The property includes fields, forests, a pond, and a small cave. The land will be used for recreation, prairie restoration, and woodland management.
A national nonprofit named the Conservation Fund helping to purchase the property. They will donate the land to St. Louis County and evaluate the land for nature conservation.
“This will be a valuable addition to Greensfelder Park and the entire county park system,” writes St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “I appreciate the generous support of The Conservation Fund for working with other agencies and organizations to secure this land.”
Currently, Greensfelder Park has 1,582 acres with 32 miles of trails. The land was donated in 1893 by Charles Evans to the City of St. Louis to be used as a park. The area was donated to St. Louis County in 1963 by the Trustees of the St. Louis Regional Planning and Construction Foundation.