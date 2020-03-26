Grocery delivery driver accused of sneaking into Maplewood woman’s home to demand sex

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A grocery delivery driver is accused of sneaking into a woman’s home to demand sex. Maplewood Police tell FOX 2 that the 22-year-old man is now under arrest. Anthony Thomas, 22, of St. Louis is charged with first-degree burglary.

Police say Thomas delivered groceries to a home of a 29-year-old woman in the 2500 block of Gerhard at around 4:00 pm Tuesday. He returned at around 7:00 pm with an item he said that he forgot to deliver.

Court documents say that at around 1:30 am he crawled through her bathroom window. She had fallen asleep on the couch and screamed when he used a vulgar phrase with her name in it to wake her up and demand sex. Thomas then fled the scene. The woman was not injured in the incident.

The victim was able to identify the suspect through a lineup of delivery drivers from the grocery service.