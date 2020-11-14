Grocery stores adapt to new COVID restrictions

FENTON, Mo-Grocery stores in St. Louis County are preparing for new restrictions that begin Tuesday just as Thanksgiving shoppers have started buying their turkeys.

“This Thanksgiving is going to be new for all of us in the world of COVID,” said Bill Bradley, Schnucks chief marketing and communications officer.

He said Schnucks stores in St. Louis County will begin counting customers Tuesday as a 25% capacity restriction on businesses begin.

“Most of our stores are very large and have plenty of space for people to come in so we think we’ll be fine,” said Bradley. He said workers have done a good job keeping stores safe and credited vendors for keeping inventory levels from being depleted.

“Our stores are stocked,” said Bradley.

Bradley has not seen any panic buying but limits on some product purchases such as toilet paper and paper towels remain in place. Schnucks and Dierbergs offer curbside and delivery service.

Bradley added, “Our stores are clean; our stores are safe.”

Dierbergs stores are also prepared for Tuesday. A company spokesperson said the stores are in good shape with the new capacity updates and feeling great about inventory levels. The grocer is asking customers to do their best to send one shopper per household to do the grocery shopping but understands there are circumstances where that might not be possible.

Face coverings are required by county order.

Heather Willis is a Schnucks shopper and hospital worker. She said, “I definitely do like that that masks are mandatory in places.”