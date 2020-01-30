Groundbreaking of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Mo. - The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home broke ground Thursday morning in O' Fallon, Missouri.

FOX 2’s Kathrine Hessel was on is in the Legends Pointe neighborhood alongside several volunteer contractors and St. Jude representatives, who did the honors of breaking the ground for the house built by Payne Family Homes.

The house will be open to the public beginning with the Grand Opening on July 11 and will occur every weekend through August 16.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win the dream home go on sale in June for $100 each. Only 11,500 tickets will be sold.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a community service project to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For more information about the 2020 Dream Home, visit www.paynefamilyhome.com.

