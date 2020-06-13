Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 860 deaths/ 15,390 cases IL: 6,185 deaths/ 130,603 cases.

Group doing wellness checks for veterans, military, families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A network of military and veteran organizations is offering free wellness checks for veterans, service members, and their families during the coronavirus pandemic. Illinois Joining Forces is a partnership between state and private groups, including the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, that helps service members and veterans navigate service providers through its Care Coordination Center.

The center typically responds to requests for assistance on issues such as housing, employment, or health care. Now people may request the center conduct wellness checks, either on an ongoing basis or a single check-in, for veterans, members of the military, or their families.

