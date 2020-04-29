Group home for adults with eating disorders faces opposition from Oakville neighbors

OAKVILLE, Mo. – Some south St. Louis County residents are opposing plans for group home in their neighborhood. Neighbors are angry with the way the county gave its approval for the home.

This big beautiful home with four decks overlooks the Mississippi River. It is at the center of the controversy. The home has been approved as a group home for adults with eating disorders.

The 14,500 square-foot home is in the 7100 block Christopher Drive. The neighborhood is described as nice and quiet by the people who live there. Residents say they learned about the plans for the group home for eight people within the last few weeks. They say it was given approval without public input.

The company that would operate the group home is Monte Nido and Affiliates. It said no public hearing or special permit was required because group homes for the disabled are allowed in residential areas.

Chief Development Officer Jennifer Gallagher issued a statement saying, “Monte Nido has found that the most effective residential treatment is delivered in a non-institutional, home-like setting.”

Gallagher said the company is reaching out to concerned residents to answer questions.

In the meantime, St. Louis County Council Member Ernie Trakas is supporting the residents who have a petition against the plan going and are considering legal action.