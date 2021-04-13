Group that helps severely wounded veterans to celebrate 10th anniversary at Union Station gala

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis group that helps severely wounded veterans will celebrate its tenth anniversary Saturday, April 24 at Union Station.

The Joshua Chamberlain Society fundraiser is both live and virtual. The live portion is sold out, but attending virtually is wide open.

For a donation of $50, supporters will be given a link to watch the night’s celebration including the guest speaker retired marine hero Nick Popaditch, nicknamed Gunny Pop. He will discuss his role in military history.

The proceeds help fund some simple things in life for 25 severely wounded heroes.

“For example one of our heroes was driving a Humvee when an RPG went through the cockpit of the Humvee and wiped out his hands. We send a guy every week to cut his grass. That’s not something you get from the VA, but it’s something that he needs to make his life a little easier. It’s one of any number of places, giving money to their kids for a college fund, on and on and on. I could go on and on.”

The Price of Freedom Gala is Saturday, April 24. FOX 2’s John Pertzborn has the honor of hosting the fundraiser.

Click here to watch from home.