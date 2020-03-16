Growing list of schools closing as coronavirus outbreak spreads

ST. LOUIS - Coronavirus concerns are leading to all schools in St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis and the Archdiocese to close until at least the early part of April.
The official closure time for the St. Louis city and county schools is from this Wednesday through April 3. Other school districts including Fort Zumwalt, Francis Howell, St. Charles City schools and Jefferson County Public schools are also following suit.
We are told the move comes out of an abundance of caution and that school district leaders believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of the disease and to protect lives.
Officials tell us that individual districts will reach out to their families with information regarding ongoing learning plans and social services for those who need them.
All school activities including sports along with extracurricular practice and competitions are also canceled during this time period. Ferguson Florissant district will have a half-day today than a full day tomorrow as teachers get ready for online instruction.
In Illinois, governor JB Pritzker has ordered all K through 12th grade public and private schools closed.
List of the school districts:
- Affton School District
- Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools
- Bayless School District
- Brentwood School District
- School District of Clayton
- Ferguson Florissant School District
- Hancock Place School District
- Hazelwood School District
- Jennings School District
- Kirkwood School District
- Ladue School District
- Lindbergh Schools
- Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
- Mehlville School District
- Normandy School District
- Parkway School District
- Pattonville School District
- Ritenour School District
- Riverview Gardens School District
- Rockwood School District
- Special School District (SSD)
- St. Louis Public Schools (including Charters)
- University City School District
- Valley Park School District
- Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corp
- Webster Groves School District
- Wentzville School District
- All St. Charles County school districts
- FOX C-6 School District
- Northwest School District R-I
- Crystal City 47
- DeSoto 73
- Dunklin R-V
- Festus R-VI
- Grandview R-II
- Hillsboro R-III
- Jefferson R-VII
- Sunrise R-IX
- Windsor C-1
- Arcadia Valley R-II School District
- Bismarck R-V School District
- Central R-III School District
- Farmington R-VII School District
- Fredericktown R-I School District
- Kingston K-14 School District
- North St. Francois County R-I School District
- Potosi R-III School District
- Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District
- Valley R-VI School District
- West County R-IV School District
- St. Paul Lutheran School
- St. Clair R-13 School District