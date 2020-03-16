Growing list of schools closing as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Coronavirus concerns are leading to all schools in St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis and the Archdiocese to close until at least the early part of April.

The official closure time for the St. Louis city and county schools is from this Wednesday through April 3. Other school districts including Fort Zumwalt, Francis Howell, St. Charles City schools and Jefferson County Public schools are also following suit.

We are told the move comes out of an abundance of caution and that school district leaders believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of the disease and to protect lives.

Officials tell us that individual districts will reach out to their families with information regarding ongoing learning plans and social services for those who need them.

All school activities including sports along with extracurricular practice and competitions are also canceled during this time period. Ferguson Florissant district will have a half-day today than a full day tomorrow as teachers get ready for online instruction.

In Illinois, governor JB Pritzker has ordered all K through 12th grade public and private schools closed.

List of the school districts:

Affton School District

Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District

School District of Clayton

Ferguson Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Lindbergh Schools

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

St. Louis Public Schools (including Charters)

University City School District

Valley Park School District

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corp

Webster Groves School District

Wentzville School District

All St. Charles County school districts

FOX C-6 School District

Northwest School District R-I

Crystal City 47

DeSoto 73

Dunklin R-V

Festus R-VI

Grandview R-II

Hillsboro R-III

Jefferson R-VII

Sunrise R-IX

Windsor C-1

Arcadia Valley R-II School District

Bismarck R-V School District

Central R-III School District

Farmington R-VII School District

Fredericktown R-I School District

Kingston K-14 School District

North St. Francois County R-I School District

Potosi R-III School District

Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District

Valley R-VI School District

West County R-IV School District

St. Paul Lutheran School

St. Clair R-13 School District

Parkway School Dist. Hdq this AM. Parkway one of many Stl area school district closing for an extended period due to Coronavirus. All schools in Stl city and county along with Archdiocese will close from 3/18 thru at least 4/3. Many schools on spring break for part of that time. pic.twitter.com/sQQ8SqsELx — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) March 16, 2020