“Mask Up MO,” Gubernatorial candidate announces mask-wearing campaign

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway announced a new push called “Mask Up Mo” in an effort to have everyone wear a mask.

Governor Mike parson said he will not make face masks mandatory.

Parson said it’s up to each person to decide what’s best.

Galloway is running against Parson for governor.

Meanwhile, over the river in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker is calling for a national mask mandate.

He wants the Trump administration to make everyone across the country to wear a mask.

He spoke during online testimony at a U.S. House committee hearing on the national response to the pandemic.