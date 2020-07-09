Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,046 deaths/ 25,204 cases IL: 7,099 deaths/ 149,432 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

“Mask Up MO,” Gubernatorial candidate announces mask-wearing campaign

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway announced a new push called “Mask Up Mo” in an effort to have everyone wear a mask.

Governor Mike parson said he will not make face masks mandatory.

Parson said it’s up to each person to decide what’s best.

Galloway is running against Parson for governor.

Meanwhile, over the river in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker is calling for a national mask mandate.

He wants the Trump administration to make everyone across the country to wear a mask.

He spoke during online testimony at a U.S. House committee hearing on the national response to the pandemic.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News