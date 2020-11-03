Gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway holds results watch party in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Gubernatorial candidate and State Auditor Nicole Galloway is holding a watch party of tonight’s Missouri Governor’s race results at the Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri.

The watch party will have less people in attendance than in ones past, everyone will be adhering to social-distancing and everyone will wear a mask.

FOX 2 will speak to Galloway later Tuesday night once the polls have closed and the returns are in.

Her closing message to voters was that Governor Mike Parson has failed, especially in his response to the coronavirus. She says he should have acted sooner and implemented more targeted measures. Those measures include a mask mandate, which she is advocating for.

