Guidelines to reopen all St. Louis area schools expected tomorrow; youth COVID-19 cases rising

CLAYTON, Mo. – Schools will release reopening guidelines tomorrow, according to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. He says that the schools will share the changes directly to students and parents through their regular communication channels.

Page expects that wearing masks to school will likely be a part of the new guidelines. But, it is up to the individual school to issue a specific policy. Page says that superintendents from public and parochial schools have been working together to establish guidelines that will be fairly similar. The guidelines will cove class sizes, assemblies, transportation, sports, and more.

Pages says the recommendations for school sports will likely look like the ones issued for youth sports leagues this summer. You can see them here.

There will be a process to start school this fall. But, classes may be canceled if there is an outbreak.

St. Louis County is seeing increases in coronavirus cases in young adults and children, according to Dr. Sam Page. They may live with adults who may not do as well if they are infected.

An order went into effect on Friday to make wearing masks in public mandatory. Page says that it must be done to protect us all. He is calling on teens and young adults to think of their parents and others when they are out and about.

St. Louis County gave out 150,000 masks Thursday. Page says that anyone who needs a mask can pick one up at a library location. You can also print off a sign to remind people to wear masks here. There are also resources there to report people breaking the mask requirement.

Pop-up testing locations will start at various locations in St. Louis County starting today. You can set up an appointment here.