Guilty plea for attempted robbery, shooting at south St. Louis jewelry store

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man enters a guilty plea for the attempted robbery of Robinson’s Jewelers in May of 2019. Deven Strauther entered the plea today in the US District Court’s Eastern Division.

According to the plea agreement, Strauther and at least two other people drove a stolen car to the store’s parking lot. He also admitted he and another person were armed as they tried to enter the jewelry store with the intent to commit a robbery.

The jewelry store has two sets of doors at the entrance. The second door has a security measure that must be opened electronically by a staff member.

When Strauther and the other person were not able to gain access to the store, Strauther kicked out the lower portion of the glass door to try and gain entry.

The business owner and an off-duty police officer were inside the store at the time of the attempted break-in. Both people had guns and fired at Strauther. Strauther also fired his weapon as he and the other suspect ran from the business.

Strauther was found about 30 minutes later at a hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 4, 2022.