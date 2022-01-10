Guilty plea for Franklin County woman for role in January 6 riots

ST. LOUIS – A guilty plea for Emily Hernandez, of Franklin County, over her role for participating in the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

She accepted the plea deal which charges her with entering and remaining in a restricted building. Sentencing will be on March 21, 2022. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of $100,000.

She was seen in images captured that day holding onto a piece of a nameplate from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Court documents state Hernandez also recorded a video, which she posted to social media, showing her grabbing a “please do not touch” sign from the foot of a statue in the Capitol. The video also shows her carrying a red “Keep of the Fence” sign as well as the piece of Speaker Pelosi’s office sign.

Hernandez voluntarily surrendered several items she took from the Capitol to the FBI including the piece of Speaker Pelosi’s sign, the red “Keep off the Fence” sign, a “Save America March” pass, and the knit hat she wore in the Capitol.

Her uncle, William Merry, who was also seen holding part of the nameplate, pleaded guilty last week to the theft of government property.

Last week, Hernandez was arrested in connection with a fatal accident on I-44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hernandez, 22, was behind the wheel driving the wrong way on eastbound I-44 in a Volkswagon Passat when it struck the front of a Buick Enclave. The Enclave was pushed into the median and struck the cable barriers.