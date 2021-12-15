Guilty plea in deadly shooting at Maryland Heights Community Center

CLAYTON, Mo. — A guilty plea for the man who killed a co-worker at a Maryland Heights Community Center before getting into a shootout with police.

32-year-old Michael Honkomp faces sentencing in February for the shooting on Feb. 24, 2020. Maria Lucas died in the shooting.

Prosecutors are recommending life in prison.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report Honkomp said in court that he killed Lucas after an argument because she told him to leave work for the day after he cursed over the community center’s radio system. He said he never intended to hurt the officer and was seeking “suicide by cop.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story