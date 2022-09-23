ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man admitted Thursday that he was involved in a gun deal and police chase in 2019.

The Department of Justice said Michael Joseph Monroe, 25, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to own a firearm to use in drug trafficking.

On August 21, 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the St. Louis County Police Department, set up an investigation to catch Monroe. The joint team witnessed Monroe sell a 9 mm pistol for $325 to someone near a market in Dellwood.

Treyvon Perry, 20, was armed in Monroe’s black Audi A6. Investigators learned that shortly before the gun deal, Perry fired many shots at another car on westbound I-270 near Old Halls Ferry Road. The victim’s vehicle was hit six times, including three times underneath the left driver’s side door.

Police soon located the Audi again, and Monroe fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph in a chase that lasted about 12 miles before he crashed. During the chase, Monroe forced a marked police vehicle off the road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police found fentanyl, cocaine base, oxycodone, and a mixture of other drugs in the car, as well as a single bullet.

Perry pleaded guilty in July to the same charge as Monroe. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27. Monroe is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20.