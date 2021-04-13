Gun lock distribution program starts today in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A new gun lock distribution program kicks off in Old North St. Louis Tuesday, April 13.
The program Lock it for Love is being started by the group Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice.
This comes after a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 5-year-old sister Saturday night. Police said the 5-year-old found an unsecured handgun in the home.
The St. Louis Fire Department will distribute gun locks in the neighborhood where the girl was shot.
At last check, the 4-year-old was in critical condition. Child abuse detectives are investigating the shooting.