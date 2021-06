BERKELEY, Mo. – A driver crashed into a house early Friday morning in Berkeley.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. after someone appeared to have opened fire on the driver.

There were several shell casings on the ground along Fay Drive at Nevis Court.

Neighbors told FOX 2 that one man was taken to the hospital.

Car vs House shell casings litter the street details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkY3Q52 pic.twitter.com/3YdYUIZHny — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 18, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.