‘Gut-wrenching decision’ Mayor shares why early reopening is right for Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. – County Executive Dr. Sam Page says businesses should seek legal advice before operating outside of the stay-at-home order. But, Eureka is planning on reopening next week with the rest of Missouri.

The mayor calls this a gut-wrenching decision and he’s not some renegade, “going rogue.” Grocery stores, convenience stores, and hardware stores have been allowed to have customers in their buildings throughout the pandemic. Part of Eureka actually is in Jefferson County and it also borders Franklin County. Those two counties will follow the governor’s plan for reopening.

Eureka is acting in accordance with phase 1 of the governor’s plan. This lifts the limit on social gatherings but requires social distancing of at least six feet and limitations on occupancy at all retail locations.

“There’s not going to be a solution or a date that you can say the world’s going back to what it was. We’re going to have to learn to deal with the reality of the disease. At the same time we’re going to have be able to provide for our families and we’re going to have to have some rational and reasonable way to reopen,” said Eureka Mayor Sean Flower

The response is mixed and so are reopening plans for restaurants on Central Avenue. Chicken Elly’s and Sarah’s on Central planning limited reopenings next week but not Michelle’s or O’Dell’s Irish Pub. The mayor says it’s time to let those business owners have a say since there is no magic date when coronavirus will no longer be an issue.