G&W Bavarian Sausage Company reopened after misunderstanding with health department

ST. LOUIS – One of the seven St. Louis City businesses ordered closed last week by the City Health Department for COVID violations will reopen Wednesday morning.

“It was all a misunderstanding, it’s been cleared up,” G&W Bavarian Sausage Company owner Bob Wanninger said.

Several weeks ago three G&W employees contracted COVID-19 but were in quarantine and not at the south St. Louis meat processing plant on Parker Avenue. While investigating the COVID situation, the city discovered G&W did not have a retail license for its walk-in business. The process to obtain one can usually take up to a month. But aldermen Joe Vollmer and Joe Vaccaro helped speed up the process.

“It’s important to support businesses and their employees especially during a financially devastating pandemic,” Vaccaro said.