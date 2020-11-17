G&W Bavarian Style Sausage Company’s delivery van stolen and set on fire

ST. LOUIS – G&W Bavarian Style Sausage Company’s delivery van was stolen Friday night just after midnight, according to their Instagram page, then it was set on fire.
G&W said it was “set on fire by the thieves after they apparently used it for some crimes.”
They are asking for anyone with information to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
They ended their Instagram post with the hashtag, #2020sucks.
