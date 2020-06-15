Gyms, casinos, pools, and more reopening after COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Some larger venues in St. Louis County are now allowed to reopen today as restrictions are lifted. Places like gyms, casinos, pools, and banquet halls are opening today.
County Executive Sam Page says he knows the slow reopening of these businesses could possibly cause an uptick in the COVID-19 numbers so he is still urging people to continue the safety precautions like social distancing and wearing masks.
The businesses can open though because hospital numbers have gone down. These venues will only be able to operate at 25% capacity.
Read about more reopening guidelines in St. Louis County here.
