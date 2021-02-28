H.E.R.O.E.S Care raise awareness for veterans with ice sculpture event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Ill. – A simple and fun way to bring attention to our veterans was held Saturday. Since COVID has impacted events for ‘H.E.R.O.E.S Care’ in the last year, they decided to carve out a new way to raise awareness for those who save our country.

“Our head chef art is an amazing ice carver so we thought we’d use his talents to try to bring something outside and raise some awareness and hopefully raise some money for Heroes Care,” Vice President of Operations at HMA Hotels John Van Cleave said.

The regency conference center has partnered with them in the past for events while donating a portion of the proceeds to H.E.R.O.E.S Care.

Since their bookings have been reduced, they wanted to take a new angle and continue supporting the organization.

“We thought it would be good to do something where people can come out and have some fun and really support a military charity that does so much especially in this community with Scott Air Force Base right down the road,” Cleave said.

H.E.R.O.E.S Care helps veterans and their families by providing them with additional assistance when they return home. They help with things like career transition, financial, and mental health support, and keeping veterans off the street during the cold.

Regency Executive Chef and U.S. Navy Veteran Art Phetsadasack took his culinary art skills outside with a cardinal and a sea horse carving, to name a few of the displays.
 
Huck Oblerin from H.E.R.O.E.S Care said it’s nice to have the awareness raised with a unique event during challenging times for some military families.

“We try to get as much to the military, to the cause as we can,” Oblerin said.

Oblerin said deployments are up and more military families are need. He said events like the ice carving event at the regency conference center are a great way to get people out of the house safely and supporting a good cause.

For more information, visit heroescare.org.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News