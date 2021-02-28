H.E.R.O.E.S Care raise awareness for veterans with ice sculpture event

O’FALLON, Ill. – A simple and fun way to bring attention to our veterans was held Saturday. Since COVID has impacted events for ‘H.E.R.O.E.S Care’ in the last year, they decided to carve out a new way to raise awareness for those who save our country.

“Our head chef art is an amazing ice carver so we thought we’d use his talents to try to bring something outside and raise some awareness and hopefully raise some money for Heroes Care,” Vice President of Operations at HMA Hotels John Van Cleave said.



The regency conference center has partnered with them in the past for events while donating a portion of the proceeds to H.E.R.O.E.S Care.

Since their bookings have been reduced, they wanted to take a new angle and continue supporting the organization.



“We thought it would be good to do something where people can come out and have some fun and really support a military charity that does so much especially in this community with Scott Air Force Base right down the road,” Cleave said.



H.E.R.O.E.S Care helps veterans and their families by providing them with additional assistance when they return home. They help with things like career transition, financial, and mental health support, and keeping veterans off the street during the cold.



Regency Executive Chef and U.S. Navy Veteran Art Phetsadasack took his culinary art skills outside with a cardinal and a sea horse carving, to name a few of the displays.



Huck Oblerin from H.E.R.O.E.S Care said it’s nice to have the awareness raised with a unique event during challenging times for some military families.



“We try to get as much to the military, to the cause as we can,” Oblerin said.



Oblerin said deployments are up and more military families are need. He said events like the ice carving event at the regency conference center are a great way to get people out of the house safely and supporting a good cause.

For more information, visit heroescare.org.

