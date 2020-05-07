H.E.R.O.E.S. Care to host diaper drive for active military, guard, reserves, and veterans of all eras

FENTON, MO – H.E.R.O.E.S. Care is hosting a drive-by diaper giveaway on Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for all active military, guard, reserves, and veterans of all eras in the area. The diaper giveaway will take place at their home base at 330 Valley Circle Drive in Fenton, Missouri.

H.E.R.O.E.S Care President Jon Jerome knows the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a financial toll on military personnel and wants to safely help these families during this time.

“It will be a drive-by set up. So, we’re following Coronavirus restrictions to make sure that everyone is safe and coming here and getting their supplies,” said Jon Jerome, H.E.R.O.E.S Care President.

Participants will fill out a form when they arrive on site with their specific needs and will receive diapers along with around 400 wet wipes when they pull up to the driveway. All you need to qualify for the diaper drive-by is proof of your military status.

“Since this whole virus has started, we’ve been helping our veterans and active military through this financial crisis part,” said Jerome. “A lot of what they were telling us is that it’s very hard to find toilet paper and diapers. These are things we’ve been working on to acquire through our donors throughout the year.”

H.E.R.O.E.S. Care partnered with National Diaper Bank and Regions Bank to make this drive-by possible. In exchange, they will share 52,000 diapers with Diaper Bank to help civilians in need. You can contact National Diaper Bank if your family is in need of these products.

“We on average go through between 500,000 to 700,000 diapers every year. We’re just doing this special draw because of the need. It’s so hard to find them right now and we want to make sure that our military have a month’s worth of diapers in their hands so they don’t have that as a concern while they’re still going on deployment,” said Jerome.

The organization distributed approximately $42 million in donated products and plan to surpass that number this year.

Jerome says they are looking for in-kind donations from new businesses and seeking volunteers to help sort products, de-tag, and get items back into our military’s hands.

If you have any questions or would like more information, you can contact Jon Jerome at president@heroescare.org.