Hair Saloon hosts Haircuts for Heroes to benefit The Backstoppers in honor of slain St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon

ST. LOUIS – All 16 St. Louis metro area Hair Saloon locations donated 25 percent of their service proceeds to The BackStoppers Saturday. The event, Haircuts for Heroes, was held in honor of St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was killed in the line of duty on August 29.

Officer Bohannon left behind a wife and three children. The BackStoppers is a non-profit that provides ongoing financial assistance and support to the families of police officers, firefighters, volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in the St. Louis area who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In addition to the money raised through haircuts and other services, Hair Saloon encouraged community members and businesses to visit their local Hair Saloon location to make a donation to show their support for the cause even if they don’t need a haircut.

“This is a community event,” Hair Saloon Founder and CEO Tom Twellman, Sr. said. “It’s an easy and direct opportunity for everyone to support the noble cause of The BackStoppers, and the men and women who have sacrificed everything for our safety and protection. I am proud of our St. Louis and Metro East franchisees too for stepping up and backing this effort.”

Twellman added that the company is also encouraging other hair salons and barbershops in greater St. Louis to join them in this cause and donate a portion of their proceeds on September 26 to The BackStoppers in honor of Officer Bohannon.

Hair Saloon has a longstanding tradition of supporting The BackStoppers.