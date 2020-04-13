Hairstylist business woes amid pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Ill. - As the coronavirus continues, the stay-at-home orders are having an effect on beauty salons.

“Our business is solely based on having people come into our salon,” says Stephanie Nordyke, owner of the Beauty Room. “That’s how we make a living and provide for our families. It’s much more than just doing hair.”

They’re the keeper of secrets, these salon owners and beauticians and barbers. And they feel like they’re getting left behind.

Full-service hair salons like the Beauty Room in Waterloo, Illinois would be filled with six stylists and clients, but it’s been closed since March 26.

“April’s bills and then I was hoping we’d open back up April 7, and then the stay in place order got continued to the 30th, which I think will be continued again,” says Nordyke. “I wish they would just tell us, so we have an idea of where our little bit of savings need to go.”

Stephanie Nordyke says she’s applied for the disaster relief grant and unemployment with no success and wants Illinois governor job Pritzker to address salon owners and workers.

“People like me,” says Nordyke. “There are estheticians, tanning salons, massage therapists, eyelash extensionists, micro bladers, the list goes on and there are people like that have nothing coming in.”

In the meantime, this small business owner is focusing online still selling haircare products and hoping for answers.