Hallmark Channel’s 2021 Countdown to Christmas schedule

When two police detectives pose as newlyweds to solve a string of recent holiday party heists they’re swept up by Christmas while observing the prime suspect and start to fall in love. Photo: Paul Campbell, Tamera Mowry-Housley Credit: Copyright 2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster

‘Tis the season for the Hallmark holiday movies and there are 30 new movies for you to enjoy this year. The new movie’s premiere on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. The movies started debuting on October 22 and new ones will be released until December 29.

Here is the list from The Hallmark Channel along with a synopsis of each movie:

October Premieres

Oct. 22: You, Me & The Christmas Trees



Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop. Starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, and Jason Hervey



Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate. Starring Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Oct. 24: The Santa Stakeout



Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, and Joe Pantoliano

Oct. 29: Christmas in Harmony



Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus—directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love. Starring Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace.

Oct. 30: Coyote Creek Christmas



A “Christmas Around the World” party helps two people find love at home. tarring Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Oct. 31: Christmas Sail



When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend. Starring Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O’Quinn

November Premieres

Nov. 5: Gingerbread Miracle



Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery famous for its magical gingerbread cookies that grants wishes. Starring Merritt Patterson, Jon Ecker.

Nov. 6: Next Stop, Christmas



Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what – and who – is truly important to her. Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd.

Nov. 7: A Christmas Treasure



After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career. Starring Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier.

Nov. 12: Open by Christmas



When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author. Starring Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Nov. 13: My Christmas Family Tree



When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas. Starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, James Tupper.

Nov. 14: A Holiday in Harlem



After her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting “presence over presents,” jetsetting executive Jazmin heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block’s annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart. Starring Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Tina Lifford.

Nov. 19: Nantucket Noel



During the Seaside Noel celebrations, Christin learns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer’s son, Andy. Starring Trevor Donovan, Sarah Power.

Nov. 20: A Christmas Together with You



During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life. Starring Harry Lennis, Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter.

Nov. 21: A Kiss Before Christmas



When nice-guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same – he’s not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over…and he only has until Christmas Day. Starring James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner.

Nov. 25: The Nine Kittens of Christmas



Firefighter Zachary and veterinarian Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens. The stars shared this sweet photo on Instagram during filming. Starring Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison.

Nov. 26: Christmas CEO



Nov. 26: An Unexpected Christmas

A writer convinces his ex-girlfriend to pose as a couple for Christmas. Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes.

Nov. 27: Making Spirits Bright

The son & daughter of rival holiday decorating families help mend their fathers’ decades-old feud, finding romance along the way as they compete in the town’s holiday decorating contest. Starring Taylor Cole, Carlo Marks.

Nov. 27: Christmas at Castle Hart

Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s majestic Christmas party. Starring Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Nov. 28: Christmas in Tahoe

To save her family hotel’s Christmas show, talent booker Claire must ask for help from her ex-boyfriend Ryan, the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired her as their manager years ago. Starring Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan, George Lopez.

Nov. 28: The Christmas Contest

Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and chooses what is more important, victory or love. Starring Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven.

December

Dec. 3: Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah. Starring Inbar Levi, Jake Epstein

Dec. 4: A Very Merry Bridesmaid

ALeah’s 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside. Starring Emily Osment, Casey Deidrick.

Dec. 5: Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Jennifer and Meg swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living in different cities. Jennifer is in Salt Lake City, running a successful restaurant she started with her late husband. She and her son Simon return home for the holiday and become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison- the local theater owned by their uncle who recently passed away- despite that it’s for sale and in need of repairs. Starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon

Dec. 10: A Dickens of a Holiday

To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, Cassie invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.” Starring Kristoffer Polaha, Brooke D’Orsay

Dec. 11: A Royal Queens Christmas

A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show. Starring Megan Park, Julian Morris.

Dec. 12: Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Meg Swift comes to Salt Lake City from her hometown in Hazelwood to see her sister Jennifer, who runs a local restaurant in town. When Jennifer and her teenage son Simon return to Hazelwood for a pre-holiday visit with their family, Meg offers to help Jennifer’s staff prepare for a competition among local restaurants. Still feeling the effects of losing their uncle, a change of scenery and a project is just what Meg needed. Starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon

Dec. 18: The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

In this follow-up to last year’s The Christmas House, the Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House. Starring Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder.

Dec. 19: ‘Tis the Season to be Merry

Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow covered Vermont. She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Chris. Starring Rachel Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, Karen Malina White