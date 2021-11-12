Hallmark’s ‘A Godwink Christmas’ series based on real-life stories

ST. LOUIS – Hallmark Channel fans will be enjoying hours of holiday movies in the coming weeks and the “Godwink” series is based on the real-life story of a woman with a St. Louis connection.

The first movie is entitled “A Godwink Christmas”. It first premiered in 2018 and was inspired by a book of the same name. The book’s publisher says “Godwink Christmas Stories” is a collection of true-life stories centered around Christmas that demonstrate how God has shown Himself in the lives of others.

“A Godwink Christmas”

“A Godwink Christmas” is based on the real-life story of Gery and Paula Conover. Hallmark says Paula was a St. Louis antique appraiser who reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Daniel. Her aunt senses her reticence and invited Paula to her Nantucket home. She visits nearby Martha’s Vineyard and meets the charming inn owner, Gery, and enjoys celebrating the holidays with him.

“A Godwink Christmas” starts Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberley Sustad, and Paul Campbell. The movie was filmed in British Columbia, Vancouver and other locations in Canada according to IMDB.

“A Godwink Chrismtas: Meant for Love”

The second movie in the series was “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love”. It premiered in 2019 and features the real-life story of Alice and Jack Totah. In this movie, multiple coincidences and chance meeting bring the couple together. Hallmark says they are from very different family backgrounds and are together for a weekend wedding celebration. It starred Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell, Kathie Lee Gifford.

“A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love”

“A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” is the third movie in the series and premiered in 2020. It features the real-life story of Pat and Margery Godfrey. According to Hallmark, after 15 years, Pat moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie at Christmas. Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page.

“A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love”

“A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” is the fourth movie in the series. There is no release date yet but it was announced this fall. On Hawthorn-Doyle’s LinkedIn bio, she wrote, “The 4th in the series of the true-life Godwink Christmas stories, Divine Destiny not only has two people finding love but a life is saved through a series of coincidences, known as Godwinks.”