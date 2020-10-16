Halloween displays to check out in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- Houses around the St. Louis area are looking very festive for fall and Halloween. It’s a year like no other and families are looking for creative ways to have fun. FOX2 asked our viewers to share their displays and event information so we could pass it on to others.

Here are some of the stops you may want to consider:

3765 Upton St, St. Louis, MO 63116– Boulevard Frights – Display with animatronics, sounds, and music broadcasted over FM radio

Boulevard Frights display

306 Porchester Drive, St. Louis, MO 63125 – Halloween 2020 Display – The Original Mask Wearers giving the doctors a break.

6220 Magnolia Ave, St. Louis, Mo, 63139 – House display featuring Gremlins! In years past, this home had themes like The Little Shop of Horrors and Killer Klowns from Outer Space. the homeowner makes almost every prop by hand.

650 Alsace Dr, Pevely, MO 63070 – Halloween light show with music synched to flashing lights. Fri-Sat 7 pm to 10 pm and Sun 7 pm to 9 pm. Tune to 99.7 in your car to listen to the show.

122 E Indiana St., Trenton, IL 62293– Display stretching two yards with decorations and a 30-foot pirate ship.

Other displays:

1458 Devonshire County Dr., Wentzville, MO 63385 – Display with animatronic clowns, window decorations, and wooden tombstones with names based on St. Louis ghost stories.

– Display with animatronic clowns, window decorations, and wooden tombstones with names based on St. Louis ghost stories. 4702 Seibert AveSt. Louis, MO 63123 – Display with a yard full of decorations and a ferris wheel with spooky horror babies.