Halloween ideas to keep your family safe

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is typically a time like to go door-to-door asking neighbors and even strangers for candy, but this year many are opting against it.

The CDC has a few ideas on how to keep you and your family safe this Halloween.

1) Wear a mask at all times

2) Do not wear a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask

3) Do not wear a cloth mask under a costume mask. It can make it difficult to breathe

4) Wash your hands

5) Disinfect surfaces

6) Social distance

CDC also has some alternatives to trick or treating like carving pumpkins, decorating your house, a Halloween scavenger hunt, virtual costume contest, or watching a Halloween movie.