Hamilton postpones St. Louis stop until future season; refunds being issued

ST. LOUIS – The Fox Theater announced today that Hamilton’s St. Louis engagement has been postponed to a future season.

The show was scheduled for May 5 – June 7, 2020. The Fox Theater programming director said he had hoped to find new dates for the show this year, but they are now looking at dates for 2021-2022.

Refunds will be given to those with tickets for the 2020 season because exact dates have not been determined yet.

Season ticket holders will receive an email with ticket options later this week. Single ticket buyers will also be emailed about automatic refunds.

People who did not directly buy from the Fox Theater or MetroTix will have to contact their ticket source for refunds.

Due to the number of cancellations, the refund process could last 5-6 weeks.

The Fox Box office is currently closed. MetroTix phone hours are currently Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (314) 534-1111. You can also find more information on the Fox Theater’s website.

