Hampton Village Schnucks employee tests positive for COVID-19; Store to remain open

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Schnucks says that an employee working at the Hampton Village store has tested positive for COVID-19. The grocery chain is sharing the measures they have in place to keep customers safe. The store will remain open as they continue to follow guidelines to help limit the spread of the virus.

The employee did not report any symptoms on Sunday, June 7. That was the last day the worker was in the store. Schnucks is asking everyone to send their wishes for a full recovery.

Schnucks has hired a third-party vendor to disinfect the area where the employee worked and common areas like bathrooms and breakrooms. All employees are still required to wear facemasks while at work. They are also taking the temperatures of all workers before their shifts.

