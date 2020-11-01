Hancock and Kelley discuss early voting and what’s to come after the election

Hancock & Kelley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Early voting has surged across the country. Hancock and Kelley discuss concerns over mail-in ballots. Over 90 million ballots have already been cast. They also dive into the issue of potential civil unrest after the election.

