JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Over the last two months, the average number of COVID-19 cases has dropped considerably in Missouri – some 50.8% down from Aug. 5 (the summer high). Hospitalizations across the state are also down, though not at the same rate, from 2,456 patients on Aug. 18 (the summer high) to 1,466 on Sunday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 680,293 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 859 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 11,524 total deaths as of Sunday, Oct. 3, an increase of 2 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.69%.