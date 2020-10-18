Hancock and Kelley on the presidential town halls and the U.S. Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS – This week on Hancock and Kelley, the Fox 2 political insiders discuss the recent presidential town hall meetings and they discuss what happens next in the fight over the U.S. Supreme Court.
by: John BrownPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – This week on Hancock and Kelley, the Fox 2 political insiders discuss the recent presidential town hall meetings and they discuss what happens next in the fight over the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.