Hancock and Kelley on the Vice Presidential debate and the fair tax ballot initiative

ST. LOUIS – This week on Hancock and Kelley, the FOX 2 political insiders discuss the recent Vice Presidential debate. They also discuss the fair tax ballot initiative on the Illinois ballot.
by: John BrownPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – This week on Hancock and Kelley, the FOX 2 political insiders discuss the recent Vice Presidential debate. They also discuss the fair tax ballot initiative on the Illinois ballot.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.