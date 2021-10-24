Hancock and Kelley: Things get heated in Missouri’s Republican Senate primary

ST. LOUIS – We begin today’s show with a discussion about a TV campaign ad in the biggest race of the upcoming 2022 primaries in Missouri – the Republican contest for the U.S. Senate. It’s a doozy.

Later, we talk about the secrecy from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page regarding the investigation of the county health director’s uncorroborated claim that he was the victim of a racist assault.

We move on to the death of Colin Powell, considered a hero to many, and the unseemly reaction from former President Donald Trump.

Plus, Missouri Governor Mike Parson pitches Kansas City as a potential host site for the 2026 World Cup. Does the governor have something against St. Louis?