ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Florida and makes nice with Governor Ron DeSantis, who may run for president in 2024. The two leaders pledged to work together to help Florida recover and rebuild, speaking admirably of each other and the response so far.

Cable news and late night talk shows are fixated on Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker about how his political statements and private life are at odds with one another. Is it overkill?

In this campaign season of no debates, we actually had a good one in the Illinois governor’s race.

Finally, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones “loses it” on St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. It’s our quote of the week.