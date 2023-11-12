ST. LOUIS – It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

Democrats won sweeping victories in multiple states in the past week, fueled by the issue of abortion rights. What does that portend for the Missouri elections in November ‘24?

A new Show Me Victories poll shows crime and safety are far and away the top issues in Missouri. Abortion rights did not make the top three.

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri wants to abolish Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) offices in the federal government and the U.S. military.

A lack of support forces progressive Democrats at St. Louis City Hall to drop their push for a Homeless Bill of Rights.

Did Republican presidential debate number three move the needle for any of the five candidates on stage hoping to challenge front-runner Donald Trump, whose average lead in polls is close to 45%?

There are more and more political smoke signals being sent that President Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024 and those signals are coming from fellow Democrats.

The divide deepens among Democrats over Israel and antisemitism. More than 20 Democrats in the House vote with Republicans to censure Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. In our quote of the week, Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz says those who refuse to vote in favor of a resolution in support of Israel “have no soul.”

A new tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in St. Louis as we observe Veterans Day. Hancock and Kelley give a heartfelt salute to our veterans. America only exists because of them.