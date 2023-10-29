ST. LOUIS – As St. Louis marks one year since a high school mass shooting, a mass shooting in Maine rocks America yet again. When will elected leaders do something to stop massacres of the innocent?

Also on the show this week:

There’s a new push in St. Louis to take in migrants—potentially thousands—who’ve recently crossed the southern U.S. border.

After three weeks of flailing and failure, Republicans finally picked a new Speaker of the House.

St. Louis spends big money to secure a beloved downtown building, but then must unsecure it the next day.

The fight over ballot language has Missouri voters considering legalizing abortion.

Our quote of the week sees a judge hit former President Donald Trump with fines. Does that actually work in Trump’s favor?