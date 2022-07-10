ST. LOUIS – We start this episode by discussing the appalling, deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb.
Also on the agenda:
- President Joe Biden fights back against Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker goes after the National Rifle Association on Twitter.
- Anheuser-Busch heiress and U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine seems to be in hiding; from both news media and debates with fellow candidates.
- Is the federal government doing enough to get American women’s basketball star Brittney Griner out of trouble in Russia?