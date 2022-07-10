ST. LOUIS – We start this episode by discussing the appalling, deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb.

Also on the agenda:

President Joe Biden fights back against Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker goes after the National Rifle Association on Twitter.

Anheuser-Busch heiress and U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine seems to be in hiding; from both news media and debates with fellow candidates.

Is the federal government doing enough to get American women’s basketball star Brittney Griner out of trouble in Russia?