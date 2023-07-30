ST. LOUIS – We begin with new pain emerging from a notorious 21-year-old murder case in St. Louis County. A federal judge had stayed the execution of Johnny Johnson until at least next month. Johnson was convicted of beating 6-year-old Casey Williamson to death. But an appeals court lifted the stay and the execution is back on for Tuesday.

Also on the show this week:

Congresswoman Cori Bush also wants to end solitary confinement for those in prison, no matter their crimes.

Is Missouri’s Republican Secretary of State seeking to sabotage efforts that would allow voters to decide the issue of abortion rights?

After nearly 80 years, the U.S. Senate approved expansion of relief dollars for people in St. Louis exposed to nuclear contamination since our nation’s rush to develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

Also, there are new federal charges against former President Donald Trump. How much is too much when it comes to his legal troubles?

President Joe Biden and the Justice Department take aim at a new “floating border wall” in Texas.

In our Quote of the Week, members of Congress are told about the recovery of “non-human biologics” during a hearing on UFOs.