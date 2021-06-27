Hancock & Kelley: Biden aims for bipartisanship on infrastructure deal

ST. LOUIS – Are we seeing glimmers of bipartisanship with President Joe Biden making a deal with a group of Republican and Democrat legislators on infrastructure?

Of course, it’s not all peaches and cream. The president made the trillion-dollar deal with a group of 10 senators with a focus on transportation and physical infrastructure.

But the president tossed a wrench in the works when he later said he won’t sign the deal unless he gets the human infrastructure part of it, like increasing child care and other such items.

One measure that did not have bipartisan support was the Democrats’ voting overhaul proposal, the For the People Act. The massive bill was dealt a setback by Senate Republicans, who put up a united front with all 50 opposing it.

Republicans say the bill was designed to make it harder for them to win future elections. The bill would have expanded voter registration options like vote by mail and early voting.