On the agenda for today’s show, President Joe Biden visits Belgium and Poland for a meetings with NATO leaders to chart the continued response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Senate Republicans at home call for a tougher response.

Also on the program:

President Biden’s son, Hunter, is back in the news. Not on FOX News, mind you, but in The New York Times.

Senate Republicans grill Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown-Jackson.

It was an up-and-down week for former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and an all-down week for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Plus, bulk sales of weed come to historic Soulard Farmers Market. Exactly what kind of weed is the issue.