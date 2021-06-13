Hancock & Kelley: Biden’s first G7 summit draws contrasts with Trump’s approach

ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden’s first summit with the other Group of Seven (G7) leaders is drawing comparisons to his predecessor, with leaders saying they’re more comfortable with Biden than former President Donald Trump. Is Biden’s approach with our allies and adversaries—like Russia, for example—better for America in the long run?

Also on the show, we discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Central America and criticism she’s drawn over gaffes in speeches to our neighbors south of the border.

In addition, Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler announced she is running for the US Senate seat soon to be vacated by Roy Blunt. Hartzler, who represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, says she’s running to make a difference.

Our panel also talks about nationwide inflation and the added heat to the intrastate rivalry between St. Louis and Kansas City.