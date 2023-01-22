ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden has an answer for his mishandling of classified documents, saying there’s no “there” there, but is that really an answer?

Also on the show this week:

Our quote of the week comes after a months-long investigation failed to find out who leaked the Supreme Court’s monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Parson proposes a spending spree and gets praise from Democrats.

Multiple proposals to spend billions to restore downtown St. Louis continue to advance. Perhaps the biggest issue standing in the way: widespread crime and fewer police.

And are politics involved in the decision to charge Alec Baldwin with manslaughter for accidentally killing someone on a movie set?