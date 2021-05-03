Hancock & Kelley – Biden’s spending proposals tackle education, child care, infrastructure, and COVID relief

ST. LOUIS – This week on Hancock and Kelley, we begin with the biggest political milestone of the past week as President Joe Biden marks his first 100 days in office. The president recently laid out his vision in his biggest speech to date during an address in front of a joint session of Congress.

The president’s vision includes his new $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, focusing on education and child care. It follows his $1.9 trillion American Rescue COVID relief plan and his $2.3 trillion American Jobs infrastructure plan. The proposals are historic to sat least but there’s almost no hope of Republican support. Is President Biden putting the support of centrist Democrats at risk?

Meanwhile, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is now threatening to take St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page to court over the county’s continued COVID restrictions. The days of complete indoor dining bans at restaurants are gone but there are still restrictions for businesses and certain gatherings. The attorney general says these things are not meant to go on forever that Page and the county health department have exceeded their authority by far.

In addition, we discuss police defunding in St. Louis and the fallout from the US Census numbers.