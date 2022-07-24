The Missouri primary is a week from Tuesday. The Senate candidates are desperate to sway voters. On the Republican side, polls suggest Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is surging.

Also on the agenda this week:

Representative Cori Bush is arrested outside the Supreme Court during an abortion rights protest.

Is it safe to run for office anymore? We have shocking video this week of a congressman being attacked and nearly stabbed during a speech.

New video from the January 6 Committee shows Missouri Senator Josh Hawley fleeing to safety at the Capitol, just hours after his fist pump of solidarity with the protesters.

Finally, how does this sound: Albert Pujols for Mayor of St. Louis?