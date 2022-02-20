Hancock & Kelley: Continued attempts at diplomacy over Russia-Ukraine crisis

We begin this week’s episode with the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Germany for a gathering of national security officials as leaders work to prevent Russia from invading its neighbor.

Also on the agenda this week:

Big news from both the Durham probe into Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, as well as the investigation into the Trump family business.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley stirs things up with a controversial new coffee mug.

The CDC chief says Americans need a break from masking.

And a member of Congress throws a little shade at Hancock and Kelley.