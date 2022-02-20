Hancock & Kelley: Continued attempts at diplomacy over Russia-Ukraine crisis

We begin this week’s episode with the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Germany for a gathering of national security officials as leaders work to prevent Russia from invading its neighbor.
Also on the agenda this week:
- Big news from both the Durham probe into Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, as well as the investigation into the Trump family business.
- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley stirs things up with a controversial new coffee mug.
- The CDC chief says Americans need a break from masking.
- And a member of Congress throws a little shade at Hancock and Kelley.