SAUGET, Ill. – A 46-year-old Florissant man was gunned down overnight in Sauget, prompting local police to request help from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on the investigation.

According to Captain Jesse Phillips, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, the shooting took place Sunday at 12:25 a.m. at the Motomart in the 3100 block of Mississippi Avenue.